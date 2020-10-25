Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.62-0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $480-495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.04 million.Entegris also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.62-0.67 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENTG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut Entegris from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Entegris from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $78.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.68. Entegris has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $85.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $8,509,736.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,699 shares in the company, valued at $59,931,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,463 shares of company stock worth $13,866,417. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

