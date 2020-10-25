Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Posts Earnings Results

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.62-0.67 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.62-0.67 EPS.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $78.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Entegris has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $85.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Entegris from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 75,943 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $5,288,670.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,565 shares in the company, valued at $49,135,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,463 shares of company stock worth $13,866,417 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

