Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Announces Earnings Results

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Entegris updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.62-0.67 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.62-0.67 EPS.

Entegris stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.68. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $85.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. Craig Hallum cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Entegris from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CL King raised their price target on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $8,509,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,699 shares in the company, valued at $59,931,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,463 shares of company stock worth $13,866,417 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

