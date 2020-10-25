EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ENLC. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.06.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $744.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.58%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 271.43%.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,089.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. State Street Corp lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 732,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 132,114 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 644,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 144,593 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 79,268 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 826.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 542,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 484,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

