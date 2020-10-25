Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ET. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 32.1% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 33.6% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 172,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

