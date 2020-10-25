ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) vs. Cheniere Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:CQP) Head-To-Head Comparison

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) and Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

This table compares ENAGAS S A/ADR and Cheniere Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENAGAS S A/ADR $1.29 billion 4.31 $473.33 million N/A N/A Cheniere Energy Partners $6.84 billion 2.63 $1.18 billion $2.25 16.50

Cheniere Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than ENAGAS S A/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

ENAGAS S A/ADR has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ENAGAS S A/ADR and Cheniere Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENAGAS S A/ADR 3 3 1 0 1.71 Cheniere Energy Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of ENAGAS S A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ENAGAS S A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Cheniere Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Cheniere Energy Partners pays out 114.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cheniere Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Cheniere Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares ENAGAS S A/ADR and Cheniere Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENAGAS S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A Cheniere Energy Partners 21.29% 191.18% 7.50%

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners beats ENAGAS S A/ADR on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, S.A. engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas. The company operates approximately 12,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, 19 compressor stations and 416 regulation and metering stations. Enagás, S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day. It also owns the Creole Trail Pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. Cheniere Energy Partners GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.