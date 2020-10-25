EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EMKR. B. Riley upped their target price on EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded EMCORE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of EMKR opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.97.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Domenik purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,340.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,237 shares of company stock valued at $48,897. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 130,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets.

