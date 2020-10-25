Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$17.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.00.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

TSE:EFN opened at C$13.32 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$6.96 and a 52 week high of C$13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 123.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.23.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$225.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 0.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total transaction of C$361,187.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$76,692.60.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.