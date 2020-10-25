Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EFN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Element Fleet Management currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.00.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$13.32 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$6.96 and a twelve month high of C$13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.33.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$225.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 0.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total transaction of C$361,187.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$76,692.60.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

