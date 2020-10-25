eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.83-4.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $653.73 million.eHealth also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.83-4.32 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.45. eHealth has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $152.19.
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.93 million. eHealth had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eHealth will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 2,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $142,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,133.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,577,000.00. Insiders acquired 52,950 shares of company stock worth $3,793,496 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
