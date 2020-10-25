eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.83-4.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $653.73 million.eHealth also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.83-4.32 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.45. eHealth has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.93 million. eHealth had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eHealth will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EHTH. BidaskClub upgraded eHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.85.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 2,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $142,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,133.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,577,000.00. Insiders acquired 52,950 shares of company stock worth $3,793,496 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

