eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eHealth had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. eHealth updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.83-4.32 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.83-4.32 EPS.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $76.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.84. eHealth has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $152.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.85.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $142,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,133.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.54 per share, with a total value of $3,577,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 52,950 shares of company stock worth $3,793,496 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

