Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Favorable outcomes from regulatory authorities tend to boost growth for utility stocks like Edison International. Based on the 2021 GRC request, SCE has forecasted capital expenditure for 2020-2023 to be approximately $19.4-$21.2 billion. Apart from traditional projects, SCE has implemented equity programs to address the significant needs for infrastructure replacements and enhancement. However, the coronavirus pandemic had an adverse impact on the operations of Edison International. For the second quarter, the pandemic led to an uncollectable account expense of $8 million for the company. Therefore, Edison International anticipates a heightened level of bad expenses to continue as the pandemic is not likely to die out soon. Its shares have also underperformed the industry in the in the past year.”

EIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.13.

Edison International stock opened at $60.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.49.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 67,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 373.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,640,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 110,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

