eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,048 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in eBay by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in eBay by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in eBay by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $1,272,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238 in the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.52.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

