Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EXP. ValuEngine raised Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $91.25 on Thursday. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.47. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $999,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 56.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after buying an additional 819,810 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5,356.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 352,072 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 976.5% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,664,000 after purchasing an additional 279,858 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 177.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,318,000 after purchasing an additional 233,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 31.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 833,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,530,000 after purchasing an additional 201,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

