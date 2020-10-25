Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $92.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BofA Securities upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

