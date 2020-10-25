Dover (NYSE:DOV) & Metallurgical Co. of China (NYSE:MLLUY) Critical Survey

Dover (NYSE:DOV) and Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Dover shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Dover shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dover and Metallurgical Co. of China, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover 0 4 7 0 2.64 Metallurgical Co. of China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dover presently has a consensus price target of $112.44, indicating a potential downside of 3.29%. Given Dover’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dover is more favorable than Metallurgical Co. of China.

Profitability

This table compares Dover and Metallurgical Co. of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover 9.99% 27.33% 9.36% Metallurgical Co. of China N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Dover has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metallurgical Co. of China has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dover and Metallurgical Co. of China’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover $7.14 billion 2.35 $677.92 million $5.93 19.61 Metallurgical Co. of China $43.75 billion 0.10 $962.75 million N/A N/A

Metallurgical Co. of China has higher revenue and earnings than Dover.

Dividends

Dover pays an annual dividend of $1.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Metallurgical Co. of China pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Dover pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dover has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Summary

Dover beats Metallurgical Co. of China on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems. This segment also offers manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers and slides and end effectors. The Fueling Solutions segment transports fuels and other hazardous fluids, as well as operates retail fueling and vehicle wash establishments. The Imaging and Identification segment provides precision marking and coding; product traceability; and digital textile printing equipment, as well as related consumables. The Pumps and Process Solutions segment manufactures specialty pumps, fluid handling components, plastics and polymer processing equipment, and highly engineered components for rotating and reciprocating machines. This segment also manufactures pumps that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including plastics and polymers processing, chemicals production, food/sanitary, biopharma, medical, transportation, petroleum refining, power generation and general industrial applications. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, commercial glass refrigerators and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers for industrial heating and cooling, and residential climate control applications; and commercial food service equipment and can-shaping machinery. The company sells its products directly and through a network of distributors. Dover Corporation was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

About Metallurgical Co. of China

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects. Its Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties, and housing; and develops land. The company's Equipment Manufacture segment engages in the development and production of metallurgical equipment, steel structures, and other metal products. Its Resource Development segment is involved in the development, mining, and processing of mineral resources; and the production of nonferrous metals and polysilicon. The company also engages in the mining and smelting of nickel cobalt ore, as well as provision of investigation, design, infrastructure contractor, finance, repair work, trading, finance lease, integrated pipe network technology development, etc services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Metallurgical Group Corporation.

