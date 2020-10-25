Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERIC. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Danske raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.