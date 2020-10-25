Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Price Target to $39.00

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTGR. ValuEngine raised NETGEAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BWS Financial lifted their target price on NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on NETGEAR from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NETGEAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $34.81 on Thursday. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 79.10 and a beta of 1.12.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NETGEAR will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 13,451 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $470,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory J. Rossman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,142. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 450,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 168,988 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,878,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 131,985 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,261,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,671,000 after purchasing an additional 101,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

