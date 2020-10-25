Desjardins Weighs in on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst A. Breichmanas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) alerts:

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$174.99 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.35 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) stock opened at C$11.05 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.43 and a 1 year high of C$15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

In other Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 11,977 shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.88, for a total transaction of C$154,263.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,380 shares in the company, valued at C$198,094.40. Also, Senior Officer James Porter sold 10,000 shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total transaction of C$144,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,405,508.17. Insiders sold 66,977 shares of company stock valued at $881,114 in the last quarter.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.