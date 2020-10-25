Desjardins Comments on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst A. Breichmanas now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Desjardins also issued estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IMG. TD Securities lifted their target price on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Cormark lifted their price target on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$8.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

IMG stock opened at C$5.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of -6.61. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1-year low of C$2.00 and a 1-year high of C$7.07.

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$394.62 million for the quarter.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

