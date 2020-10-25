DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $49.15 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,783,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,856,000 after buying an additional 69,053 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,023,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,476,000 after buying an additional 31,459 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,699,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,056,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,856,000 after acquiring an additional 687,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

