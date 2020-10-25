Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,809,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,668 shares of company stock worth $5,435,047. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $239.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.76. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $243.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.08.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

