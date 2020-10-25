D. B. Root & Company LLC Takes Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

D. B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 5.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CDW by 1.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CDW by 70.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 5.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.67.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $130.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CDW has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.09. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

