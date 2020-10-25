D. B. Root & Company LLC Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

D. B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $84.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

