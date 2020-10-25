D. B. Root & Company LLC Raises Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 132.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,702,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,147,000 after buying an additional 1,538,984 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 493,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,711,000 after acquiring an additional 73,134 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 473,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,582,000 after acquiring an additional 122,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 442,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $110.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.58. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

