D. B. Root & Company LLC Makes New Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

D. B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 883 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,682,000 after buying an additional 405,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,861.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,504,000 after purchasing an additional 196,246 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $37,330,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 102.4% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 249,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,582,000 after buying an additional 126,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,851,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. BofA Securities lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $311.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $262.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.15 and a 200-day moving average of $210.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.