D. B. Root & Company LLC Makes New Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

D. B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 351.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,850.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.65.

NYSE HLT opened at $94.61 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 788.42, a P/E/G ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day moving average is $80.29.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.