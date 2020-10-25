D. B. Root & Company LLC Invests $369,000 in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

D. B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 36,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 27.8% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 81.4% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,413.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 22,361 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,050,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Cameco Corp has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $12.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Cameco had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corp will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

