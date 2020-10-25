D. B. Root & Company LLC Has $824,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Chevron by 36.5% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 28,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 109,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in Chevron by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securiti decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.04.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.43. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57, a PEG ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

