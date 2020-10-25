D. B. Root & Company LLC Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

D. B. Root & Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,974 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $417,050,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,751,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,834,064 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,464,000 after purchasing an additional 823,567 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.13. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $407.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

