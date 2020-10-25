D. B. Root & Company LLC Buys 677 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 38.9% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

NYSE XOM opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

