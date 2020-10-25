CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.72%. CyberOptics updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of CYBE stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. CyberOptics has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $43.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYBE. BidaskClub upgraded CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyberOptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

