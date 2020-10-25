(CUM.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CUM)

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for (CUM.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20.

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$91.09 million during the quarter.

