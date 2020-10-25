CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $91.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSX. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays raised shares of CSX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.48.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CSX has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $84.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.41. The company has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,537,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CSX by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,281 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,508,000 after purchasing an additional 452,819 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 6.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,413,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,803,000 after purchasing an additional 281,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 21.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,653,000 after purchasing an additional 692,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

