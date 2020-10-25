Critical Contrast: Ashford (NYSE:AINC) vs. ICF International (NYSE:ICFI)

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) and Ashford (NYSE:AINC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Ashford shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of ICF International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.5% of Ashford shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ICF International and Ashford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICF International 4.27% 11.02% 5.04% Ashford -58.25% -88.48% 7.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ICF International and Ashford, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICF International 0 1 5 0 2.83 Ashford 0 0 0 0 N/A

ICF International currently has a consensus price target of $91.80, suggesting a potential upside of 29.02%. Given ICF International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ICF International is more favorable than Ashford.

Risk and Volatility

ICF International has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ICF International and Ashford’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICF International $1.48 billion 0.91 $68.94 million $4.15 17.14 Ashford $291.25 million 0.04 -$13.85 million $7.07 0.73

ICF International has higher revenue and earnings than Ashford. Ashford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICF International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ICF International beats Ashford on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc. provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. It also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated and purpose-driven data usage. In addition, the company provides solutions to optimize the customer and citizen experience; modernizes IT systems; and cyber security solutions that support the range of cyber security missions and protect IT infrastructures in the face of relentless threats, as well as designs, develops, and implements technology systems and business tools that are principal to its clients' mission or business performance. Further, it informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and reputation issues management. The company serves energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, education, and social programs; safety and security; and consumer and financial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

