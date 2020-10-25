Critical Comparison: Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) vs. PRA Group (OTCMKTS:PRAA)

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) and PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lion and PRA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion 0 0 0 0 N/A PRA Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

PRA Group has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.21%. Given PRA Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PRA Group is more favorable than Lion.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lion and PRA Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion $3.19 billion 2.12 $189.15 million $0.65 35.69 PRA Group $1.02 billion 1.70 $86.16 million $1.89 20.12

Lion has higher revenue and earnings than PRA Group. PRA Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lion and PRA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion 8.72% 13.67% 8.11% PRA Group 12.40% 11.04% 3.03%

Risk & Volatility

Lion has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PRA Group has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lion beats PRA Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers oral care products, including tooth pastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, and interdental and denture products; and beauty care products, such as shampoos, conditioners and treatments, hair-nourishment treatments, men's hair and body care products, beauty soaps, liquid hand soaps and others, body washes, in-bath skincare series, and antiperspirants and deodorants. It also provides over-the-counter pharmaceuticals comprising analgesics, cold medicine, tonics and nutrients, antidiarrheal drugs, gastrointestinal medicine, eyedrops, gum-disease treatments, analgesics and anti-inflammatory poultices, medicinal skin-care products, and insecticides; and medical/toiletry products that include semi-adhesive cooling pads. In addition, the company offers fabric care products, which comprise laundry detergents, pre-care products, bleaches, fabric softeners, and clothing care agents; and living care products, including dishwashing detergents, household cleaners, and cooking-aid products. Further, it provides direct marketing products, such as supplements and drinks, health and functional food products, hair care products, etc.; gift and channel-specific products comprising gifts, novelties, etc.; chemicals that include fat and oil products, carbon products, surfactants, fatty-acid nitrogen derivatives, chemical agents for and construction, etc.; and detergent for institutional use. Additionally, the company offers pet supplies, including sanitary products, oral care, body care, laundry care and room care products, etc.; and provides construction, real estate, transportation and storage, and temporary staffing services. Lion Corporation was founded in 1891 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners. In addition, it provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

