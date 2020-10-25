Critical Analysis: iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) vs. Dunkin' Brands Group (OTCMKTS:DNKN)

iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) and Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

iPic Entertainment has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dunkin' Brands Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares iPic Entertainment and Dunkin' Brands Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPic Entertainment $148.35 million 0.01 -$23.20 million N/A N/A Dunkin' Brands Group $1.37 billion 5.33 $242.02 million $3.17 28.01

Dunkin' Brands Group has higher revenue and earnings than iPic Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares iPic Entertainment and Dunkin' Brands Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Dunkin' Brands Group 16.79% -38.22% 6.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Dunkin' Brands Group shares are held by institutional investors. 50.7% of iPic Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Dunkin' Brands Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for iPic Entertainment and Dunkin' Brands Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPic Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Dunkin' Brands Group 0 14 10 0 2.42

Dunkin' Brands Group has a consensus price target of $78.82, indicating a potential downside of 11.23%. Given Dunkin' Brands Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dunkin' Brands Group is more favorable than iPic Entertainment.

Summary

Dunkin' Brands Group beats iPic Entertainment on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iPic Entertainment

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. As of March 31, 2019, it operated 123 screens at 16 locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Dunkin' Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds. Its restaurants serve hot and cold coffee, baked goods, and hard serve ice cream. The company franchises its restaurants under the Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins brands. It also licenses Dunkin' brand products sold in retail outlets, such as retail packaged coffee, Dunkin' K-Cup pods, and ready-to-drink bottled iced coffee; and distributes Baskin-Robbins ice cream products to international markets for sale in Baskin-Robbins restaurants and other retail outlets. As of December 28, 2019, it had 13,137 Dunkin' restaurants and 8,160 Baskin-Robbins restaurants. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

