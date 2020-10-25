Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $92.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.02. Crispr Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $111.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 201.41 and a beta of 2.31.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $5,550,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $263,650.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,056.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,743 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 23,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 596,255 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 56,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

