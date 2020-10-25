Crane (CR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crane (NYSE:CR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Crane to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 91.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crane has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $89.54.

In other news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $1,305,060.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,002.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.