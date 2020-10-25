Country Club Trust Company n.a. Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,565 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 207.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 45,468 shares in the last quarter.

IJS stock opened at $67.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.39. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $81.43.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

