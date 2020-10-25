Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 2,214 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

