Country Club Trust Company n.a. Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,383 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,326,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,524,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,720 shares of company stock worth $5,348,451 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.12.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $128.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.31. The company has a market capitalization of $145.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $132.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

