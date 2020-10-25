Country Club Trust Company n.a. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $529,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

