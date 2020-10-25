Country Club Trust Company n.a. Invests $232,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $35,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $41.74 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06.

