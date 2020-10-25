Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $338,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,397,385,000 after buying an additional 54,149,658 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,401,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,306,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,464 shares in the last quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,568,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $170,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,357 shares in the company, valued at $33,350,819.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

