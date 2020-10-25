Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $22.06 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,694 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 2.5% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

NYSE:WMT opened at $143.85 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $407.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

