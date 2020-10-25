Country Club Trust Company n.a. Grows Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,030.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock worth $9,484,634. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $284.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.00. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $811.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

