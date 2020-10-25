Country Club Trust Company n.a. Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.2% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after buying an additional 830,299 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Pfizer by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,702,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,204,000 after purchasing an additional 321,613 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Pfizer by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 143,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 63,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

