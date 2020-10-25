Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 828 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,367 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.6% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 887,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,282 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.18.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $205.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average is $41.40. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

