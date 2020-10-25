Country Club Trust Company n.a. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,943,000 after buying an additional 41,889 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $283.34 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $295.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

